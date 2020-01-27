Auto Leasing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth Insights, Segmentation, Top Key Players and Predictions Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for Auto Leasing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 86100 million US$ in 2024, from 62300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Auto Leasing Industry studies the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

Global Auto Leasing Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 08 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Auto Leasing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Auto Leasing Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Market Segment by Type covers:

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Airport

Off-airport

