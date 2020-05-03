Auto-disable Syringes Market : Competitive Analysis 2019 to 2027

Auto-disable Syringes Market – Introduction

Safety syringes are Safety Engineered Device (SED) that use injury protection mechanism which provides protection from blood borne pathogens or chemical hazards. Infection prevention among patients as well as health care professionals such as doctors, nurses, and other staff is one of the major goals in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other health institutes. Needlestick injuries could lead to transmission of blood borne pathogens such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Auto-disable syringe is a type of safety syringe used for various purposes in health care. Auto-disable syringe is an effective means for eliminating needle stick injury and preventing reuse.

Auto-disable Syringes Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global auto-disable syringes market are Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), JMI Group, AdvaCare Pharma, AlShifa Medical Syringe Manufacturing Company, Vogt Medical, Retractable Technologies, Inc., ZIBO EASTMED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices, L.O.M. Medical International, and SRS Meditech Limited, among others.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD) is a medical device company manufacturing wide range of laboratory equipment, medical supplies, devices, and diagnostic products. The company mainly offers products to clinical laboratories, healthcare institutions, life science researchers and others. BD SoloShot Syringe BCG auto-disable syringe is a major product offered by the company in the market.

Vogt Medical

Vogt Medical is a medical device manufacturers offering products such as injection systems, infusion and transfusion therapy systems, blood collection systems, regional anesthesia systems, urology products and others. Vogt Medical auto disable syringes are automatically blocked following injection and are made up of medical grade materials.

AdvaCare Pharma

AdvaCare Pharma is a pharmaceutical and medical device company with 400 branded pharmaceutical & veterinary products and five medical device divisions. The AccuPoint brand of auto-disable syringes manufactured by the company encompasses broad range of capacities and closure types. The auto-disable syringe product line offered by the company is ISO, CE and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved.

Auto-disable Syringes Market – Dynamics

The global auto-disable syringes market is driven by technological advancements, increase in demand for safety syringes, rise in adoption of preventive care strategies in health care organizations, and increase in awareness about the disadvantages of unsafe syringes and a need to use safety syringes.

Increase in demand for safety syringes

Healthcare professional have become awareness about safe healthcare delivery and prevention of infections and communicable diseases. They are also aware about consequences of using unsafe syringes. According to the WHO, every year, usage of unsafe syringes in health care centers accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths across the globe. According to Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 385,000 sharps injuries occur annually to health care workers in the U.S. alone.

Organization efforts towards safe healthcare practices

A number of regulatory and non-government organizations are encouraging the use of auto-disable syringes. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) launched the STOP STICKS Campaign to create awareness about needlestick and sharps-related injuries. Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have formulated various policies and guidelines for the use of sharps in health care settings. Additionally, the WHO established “Safe Injection Global Network” (SIGN) which aims to increase the use of safety syringes and avoid the risk of infection in hospitals. Also, U.S. government passed the bill and signed into law the Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act 2000. This law requires employers to identify, and implement safer medical devices. The law was signed in November, 2000.

North America to continue its dominance in the market

North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to technological developments, new product launches, and rapid adoption of blood collection & blood drawing technologies. Additionally, increase in the use of retractable syringes as one of the key safety measures and availability of these syringes with improved functionality are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, market growth in the U.S. is fuelled by regulatory approvals, increase in the number of market players offering safety syringes, and rise in focus on safe injection practices in hospitals and surgical centers.

Significant growth opportunities in Asia Pacific

The auto-disable syringes market in Asia Pacific is driven by product launch in emerging economies and increase in demand for safe administration of therapeutics in hospitals & clinics. In November 2018, Andhra Pradesh (India) announced it will use auto-disable syringes for all clinical purposes to reduce infections in health care settings. According to the Neuro-Developmental Disorders in India, nearly 4 billion syringes are used in India each year; of these nearly 60% are unsafe. This fuels the demand for safety syringes. In order to tackle this problem, a number of hospitals are switching to smart syringes such as auto-disable syringes.