Auto Dimming Mirror Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Vendors, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

About Auto Dimming Mirror Market

Auto Dimming Mirror Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Auto dimming mirror is gaining wide adoption in automobiles as it eliminates the glare projected from the headlights of a vehicle, thus reducing the stress on the driver’s eyes. These mirrors are equipped with sensors which, according to the brightness being projected on to the rear view mirror, triggers low voltage electric current, in order to tint the mirror. The incorporation of auto dimming mirror was first limited to high end and luxury cars but then extended to entry level vehicles, owing to the importance of driver safety. According to the information revealed by NHTSA, approximately 100,000 car accidents occur during the night time, as a result of drivers suffering from fatigue. Auto dimming mirrors make night driving comfortable and when coupled with blind spot detection & park assist systems, enhance the driving comfort. These factors in turn are accountable for the growth of the auto dimming mirror market.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Research Report include

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Gentex

Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Private Limited

Haruki Murakami

Magna International

Honda Lock Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

MetagalIndustria E Comercio Ltda.

Ficosa International

FLABEG Holding GmbH

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Murakami Kaimeido

Regions Covered in the Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Auto Dimming Mirror Industry Types:

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Auto Dimming Mirror Industry Applications:

Rear-View Mirror

Side-View Mirror

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Key factors driving the Auto Dimming Mirror market

Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Auto Dimming Mirror market

Detailed PEST analysis

Recent trends motivating the market based on geography

Strategies adopted by the key vendors

