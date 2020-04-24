Australian craft beer Market 2019 Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Australian craft beer Market to reach USD 525.3 billion by 2025.
Global Australian craft beer Market valued approximately USD 101.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Australian craft beer market are increasing penetration of the product in countries including South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil. The rising consumer preference for flavored and low ABV beer is expected to be the key aspects of the market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Distribution:
On-trade
Off-trade
By Country:
U.S.
Germany
Australia
Japan
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market D.G. yuengling & son, the bostan beer company, the gambrinus company, sierra Nevada brewing Co., bells brewery Inc., Deschutes brewery, minhas brewery, stone brewing, chimay beers & cheeses, omer vander ghinste. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Australian craft beer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
