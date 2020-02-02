Augmented Reality Software Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Aurasma, Augmate, Ubimax GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Augmented Reality Software Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Augmented Reality Software market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Augmented Reality Software market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Augmented Reality Software players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Augmented Reality Software industry situations. According to the research, the Augmented Reality Software market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Augmented Reality Software market.

Global augmented reality software market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3121&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Augmented Reality Software Market include:

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara

Aurasma

Augmate

Ubimax GmbH

PTC

Daqri