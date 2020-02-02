Augmented Reality Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Osterhout Design Group, Zugara, Upskill

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Augmented Reality Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Augmented Reality market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Augmented Reality market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Augmented Reality players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Augmented Reality industry situations. According to the research, the Augmented Reality market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Augmented Reality market.

Global Augmented Reality Market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 136.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 56.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Augmented Reality Market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Wikitude GmbH

Osterhout Design Group

Zugara

Upskill

Google

PTC

Magic Leap