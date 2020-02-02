Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Google, Blippar, Wikitude, PTC, Zugara

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Augmented Reality in Retail Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Augmented Reality in Retail market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Augmented Reality in Retail market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Augmented Reality in Retail players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Augmented Reality in Retail industry situations. According to the research, the Augmented Reality in Retail market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Augmented Reality in Retail market.

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market was valued at USD 805 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.83 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market include:

Google

Blippar

Wikitude

PTC

Zugara

Apple

Augment

Viewar