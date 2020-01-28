Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2032

In 2025, the market size of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality .

This report studies the global market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10544?source=atm

This study presents the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

companies such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Apple Inc. are investing significantly in the development of new AR & VR products as a result of increasingly high demand from various industries and sectors including gaming and healthcare. Some of these companies are also funding several start-ups and providing necessary infrastructure as well to promote this technology among consumers. Therefore, with increasing investments by tech companies, the global market for augmented reality and virtual reality is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years.

Smartphones not only facilitate gaming but also create innumerable opportunities for augmented reality due to their technological features. It is difficult to create graphical overlays that could interact with the real world in a dimensionally accurate manner by using computer vision. However, smartphones overcome this technology hurdle as these are embedded with elements such as cameras and MEMS sensors, including accelerometers and GPS, which make them suitable for augmented reality platforms. This factor is also anticipated to drive revenue growth of the global AR and VR market during the projected period.

Google acquires VR gaming company Owlchemy Labs

Global technology giant Google recently acquired Austin based game studio Owlchemy Labs. According to the terms of the acquisition, Owlchemy Labs will continue to release VR games while Google will provide additional support to the company. Owlchemy Labs had already assured fans that it would keep continuing its focus on high quality user experiences and hand interaction. The company is popular for developing games that mimic the use of real hands. Meanwhile, Google recently launched a fully wireless day dreamer view headset that is compatible with Google’s recently launched Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. According to highly placed officials at Google, with this acquisition, Google and Owlchemy Labs will be working together to create immersive games and will be developing new interaction models to continue to bring the best VR experiences to life.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10544?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10544?source=atm