Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

What is Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment?

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in the gaming and entertainment activities.

Smartphone and tablets manufacturers are integrating more AR applications to increase the user experience and with growing smartphone market, AR integrations are expected to take a leap in near future which is anticipated to be the major driver for the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Lack of technological understanding and awareness about these products coupled with higher costs associated would pose a challenge to the growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Huge investments towards technological advancements in the sports and entertainment sector would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment Market companies in the world

1. Artoolworks, Inc.

2. Blippar

3. EON Reality, Inc.

4. Google, Inc.

5. HTC Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Oculus VR

8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9. Sony Corporation

10. Zugara, Inc.

