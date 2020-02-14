Auger Drilling Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2017 – 2026

Global Auger Drilling Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Construction is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities among the globe are growing the market for the auger drilling. Raised developments of infrastructure across the globe. Government is investing for the infrastructure developments.

Self-do it trend is increasing the demand for the handheld augers. It contains wood augers, earth augers, soil augers, planting augers, and more. Handheld augers drilling machine is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector across the globe. Rising expansion of the existing mines is growing the market of auger drilling. Government is investing in construction activities for infrastructure developments will boost the market. Auger drilling cost efficient and technologically advanced machine as well as it can be easily operated and maintain, these factors of the auger drilling machine are growing the market. Rising improvements of existing infrastructure and roadways are fuelling the demand of auger drilling machine. Increasing demand for auger drilling machine from agriculture sector for boring. However, time for drilling will limit the growth of the market.

A rising economy and disposal income in the Asia Pacific. Increasing construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector in this region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. China economy is mainly based on construction activities. China is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period, followed by India due to increasing the construction activities as rising the urbanization and trend of smart cities is increased in this country.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Auger Drilling Market

Liebherr-International AG, Marl Technologies Inc., Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Terex Corporation, Little Beaver Inc., Premier Augers, Marl Technologies Inc., American Drilling Rigs, Total Drilling Supply LLC, Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd., Jewett Construction Inc., Shanghai Yizhe Industry Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Hanfa Imp & Exp Trading Co. Ltd., Triumph Rig, Drilling Structures International Inc., and Barbco Inc.

