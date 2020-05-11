Audit Management Software Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019-2026
Global Audit Management Software Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Audit Management Software Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Audit Management Software Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.
The global audit management software market will grow at a CAGR of almost 12% during 2018-2023, and the market size will increase by USD 543.5 million during 2019-2026.
Market Key Players
MasterControl Inc., BPA Solutions, Sparta Systems, Xactium, Protiviti Inc., IBM Corporation, Thomson Reuters, AssurX, Wolters Kluwer, Chase Cooper Limited, ACL Services Ltd., ComplianceBridge, Workiva, SAP SE.
Market outlook and forecast for Audit Management Software
The integration of cognitive technology-based solutions such as AI with audit management software has enhanced the risk handling capabilities of organizations. AI-enabled audit management software assesses large volumes of data to generate high-quality audit reports based on the organization’s financial structure. This allows organizations to gain valuable data insights which help in analyzing risks, financial reporting controls, and operating environments. The adoption of AI-based audit management software also improves decision-making capabilities, fraud detection, and productivity of the organization. The integration of cognitive technology with audit management software will be one of the critical trends that will positively impact the growth of this audit software market.
The rising benefits of cloud computing and low upfront costs and integration complexities have boosted the popularity of cloud-based audit management software. This software helps in automating the audit process, reduces manual errors and paperwork, and enables the swift resolution of audit issues. The adoption of cloud-based audit management software has also helped enterprises to adopt emerging technologies such as AI, cognitive technology, blockchain, and predictive analytics. Such benefits of cloud-based audit management software are driving its demand among SMEs across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT, and healthcare. This increasing demand for cloud-based audit management software will also contribute to the growth of this market, which will register a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
Segmentation: Audit Management Software market
On the basis of types, the Audit Management Software market is primarily split into:
On-premise
SaaS
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
By Geography
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights of the Audit Management Software Market
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025
Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Audit Management Software during the next five years
Precise estimation of the global Audit Management Software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Audit Management Software industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Audit Management Software companies
