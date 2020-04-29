Audio Communication Monitoring Market – Industry Forecast 2023 | Research report

The communication technology is witnessing increasingly combined with network and IT infrastructure however, businesses are slowly realizing the importance of being able to monitor as well as maintain this capability centrally. The communication environments are also getting more complex, which increases the need for visibility into several aspects of these systems and cohesively manage them. IT managers are searching for various new ways to automate the process of issue identification so as to keep their communications systems current, secure as well as effective. Audio communication is a major tool for businesses to maintain their competitiveness in the global market. It helps companies to adhere with the risk and compliance management obligation, improve the operations quality as well as augment the overall productivity. Audio communication monitoring providers deliver the customers with independent audio monitoring as well as analysis solutions and supporting services in order to maintain the organization’s focus solely on their core operational activities. The demand for audio communication monitoring is also increasing among organizations due to the advent of advanced governance and, risk and compliance frameworks which they need to follow. Currently, audio communication monitoring solutions, in the form of alarm surveillance monitoring, voice biometric solutions, media monitoring, and mobile communications monitoring systems has helped the organizations to continuously and effectively analyze the audio content so as to gain better insights, further improving the agent and the customer relationship.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8845

The increasing need for receiving real-time insights from the call records and communication data, converting it into structured form across the organization is significantly contributing to the growth of audio communication monitoring market. Also, audio communication monitoring systems reduce the initial investment and operational cost, and thus it has a growing demand from SMBs, further driving the market growth globally. The task of listening to live calls is time consuming and needs more time for supervision and management, which is another important factor swaying the global audio communication monitoring market growth. Furthermore, with the rise of technically advanced solutions, the risk of cybercrimes, telemarketing frauds, as well as phone hacking has increased in a considerable manner. In order to monitor and control such misdemeanors, the use of audio communication monitoring devices has significantly increased swiftly in the recent past. The adoption by law enforcement agencies has further increased the growth of this market. BPOs and call centers are the key customers of audio communication monitoring system.

Due to this increasing demand, the audio communication monitoring solutions providers are coming up with innovative solutions in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. These companies are helping large enterprises as well as SMBs to implement audio communication and provide quick insights on the fluctuating business conditions. In February, 2015, Tata Communications launched RoamPulseTM platform, which is a real-time roaming intelligence service that enabled the mobile network operators to enhance their customers’ roaming experience. It also provides real-time monitoring, reporting as well as alarming of the roaming traffic and resolves the problem of undetected roaming issues.

The key participants of audio communication monitoring market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NICE Systems Limited, Tata Communications Ltd., Nectar Services Corporation, Nexidia, Inc., Intelligent Voice Ltd, Fonetic Solutions, and Behavox Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.