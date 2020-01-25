Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics .

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by drug type

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by age group

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by distribution channel

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by region

This report covers the global ADHD therapeutics market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes PMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The ADHD therapeutics market report begins with an overview of the ADHD and why are the patients worldwide adopting the medication. This section also underlines factors influencing growth of the ADHD therapeutics market along with detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunity and regulations. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, PMR has provided key strategic recommendation for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable.

The global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type into stimulants (Amphetamine, Methylphenidate, Dextroamphetamine, Dexmethylphenidate, and Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) and non-stimulants (Atomoxetine, Bupropion, Guanfacine and Clonidine). Based on age group, the market has been segmented into pediatric and adolescent and adults. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-Commerce. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractive index, and BPS analysis. In terms of drugs type, stimulants are expected to emerge as the drugs of choice, both among physicians and patients worldwide. Amphetamine is also expected to gain popularity over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global ADHD therapeutics market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the ADHD therapeutics market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the ADHD therapeutics market worldwide, as well as analysis of the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America region is expected to emerge dominant and remain the most attractive market over the forecast period.

The above sections – by drug type, by age group, by distribution channel and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ADHD therapeutics market for the period 2015 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ADHD therapeutics market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Shire PLC, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UCB S.A., and Purdue Parma L.P.

In the final section of the report, ADHD Therapeutics ‘Strategic Recommendation’ is included to provide insights for companies to strengthen footprint and position themselves in the global ADHD therapeutics market.

By Drug Type

Stimulants Amphetamine Methylphenidate Dextroamphetamine Dexmethylphenidate Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate

Non-stimulants Atomoxetine Bupropion Guanfacine Clonidine



By Age Group

Pediatric and Adolescent

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-Commerce

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.