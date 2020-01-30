Atomic Magnetometer Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Atomic Magnetometer Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Atomic Magnetometer and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Atomic Magnetometer , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Sandia National Laboratories, Inc.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.,

Sinclair Research Center, Inc.,

Singer Company

Varian Associates Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Southwest Sciences, Inc.

Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Inc.

Georgia Tech Research Corporation

Parton Elecom Corporation, Ltd.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Type (Cold Atomic Magnetometry and Spin-exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer)

By Application (MRI and NMR)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

