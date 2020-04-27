Athletic Footwear Market size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market share & Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Athletic Footwear Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Athletic Footwear Market.

Athletic Footwear Market size was USD 80 billion in 2015 and is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Global shipments were over 3.5 billion units in 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Athletic Footwear Market:

NIKE, Adidas Group, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Skecher, K-Swiss, MIZUNO, KAPPA, Merrell, Vibram, LI-NING, ANTA, XTEP, 361, PEAK, and others.

Market Overview

The athletic footwear market incorporates sportswear, trekking shoes, aerobics shoes, walking shoes, and running shoes. Increased awareness regarding healthy lifestyle that motivates people to engage into some kind of sports activity will drive the industry in the coming years. This motivated the leading brands to come up with innovative and comfortable sports footwear products. Growth in wholesale and retail business, efficient supply chain, consumers’ willingness and increased purchasing power have fueled the global athletic footwear market.

Presently, men’s athletic footwear market captures about 60% of overall revenue generated. Women’s footwear accounts for around 25% share, with the rest occupied by products for children, which are estimated to witness rapid revenue growth.

The Athletic Footwear market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Athletic Footwear Market on the basis of Types are:

Football Athletic Footwear

Basketball Athletic Footwear

Other Athletic Footwear

On The basis Of Application, the Global Athletic Footwear Market is:

Professional Athletic Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

Regions Are covered By Athletic Footwear Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Athletic Footwear market.

Chapter 1, to describe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Athletic Footwear, with sales, revenue, and price of Athletic Footwear, in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Athletic Footwear, for each region, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 12, market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

