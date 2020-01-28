Athletic Footwear Market 2019 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, Price, New Technology, Forecast 2023

The exclusive study on “Global Athletic Footwear Market (by Product Type, End-Users & Region): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)” research reports published research report on added by leading provider ReportsnReports.com

The global athletic footwear market is estimated to reach US$139.19 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.89% for the period spanning 2018-2023. The growth of the market has been driven by rising fitness clubs memberships, growing popularity of outdoor sports, escalating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing obesity rates. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising penetration of premium athletic footwear shops, upsurge in outdoor activities, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing preference for automated machine. However, growth of the market would be challenged by excessive reliance on technology and rising dominance of counterfeit athletic footwear products.

The global athletic footwear market is categorized on the basis of product type and end users. On the basis of product type, the global athletic footwear market can broadly be divided as running shoes, sports shoes, hiking shoes and others. In terms of end users, the global market can be categorized into men, women and children. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia & RoW.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe due to an ongoing change in the fashion trends, rapid purchase of footwear through domestic quick service distributors (QSD) such as e-commerce and noteworthy surge in the visits of health centers, spas & clubs. North America represents one of the largest athletic footwear market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing influence of exercise culture amongst the populace, increasing popularity of outdoor games and growing demand of functional/sports shoes for various sports such as football, hockey & cricket in China, Japan and India.

