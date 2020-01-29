Athleisure Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Athleisure is a fashion trend of wearing casual and comfortable clothing that can be worn for exercise as well as normal day wear. Leggings, hoodies, denim jackets, canvas sneakers, and cotton caps are some of the examples of athleisure. Athleisure was introduced into the fashion industry in order to innovate something new in the market. Rising popularity of fitness resulted in many sports brands improvising clothes for athletic performance as well as for a leisure lifestyle. Giant athletic brands started to become more athleisure wear brands. As per Business Insider, in 2015, the retail industry growth remained flat whereas athleisure sales grew by 12%.

Athleisure – Competitive Landscape

The athleisure market is moderately fragmented with a few players garnering major chunk of the market share. These manufacturers have a presence through a network of distributors and suppliers worldwide. Contract manufacturing is the key for many large brands to meet the demand. Some of the major manufacturers of athleisure are highlighted below.

Adidas AG

Adidas AG is a German multinational corporation specialized in manufacturing shoes, clothing, and accessories. The company has strong presence in over 100 countries worldwide and employs more than 57000 people. The company every year produces over 900 million sports and sports lifestyle products with independent manufacturing partners.

Puma SE

Established in the year 1948, PUMA SE is a German company specialized in manufacturing athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has independent partners with authorized license to develop, design, sell, and manufacture eyewear, fragrances, watches etc. The company has strong presence in Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia, and South America.

Nike, Inc.

Nike, Inc., together with its holdings, develops, markets, sells, and designs athletic apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories worldwide. The company offers athletic products in nine categories such as Nike basketball, running, football, the Jordan brand, women’s training, men’s training, action sports, sportswear, golf etc. As of 2018, the company employs over 73,000 people in North & South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.