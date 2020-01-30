At 52.4% CAGR, Cobots Market Size is Set to Register $17.1 Billion by 2025 | Leading Key Company’s – Universal Robots, ABB, KUKA, Kawasaki

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Cobots Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Cobots Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Cobots Market on a global level.

Global Cobots Market Overview:

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the Global Cobots Market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

The Global Cobots Market is valued at 590 Million US$ in 2017 and will reach 17100 Million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.4% during 2020-2025.

Cobots (Collaborative robots) are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for Cobots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global Cobots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

The Global Cobots Market is segmented on the basis of Payload Capacity, Application, End-Use Industry and Region. On the basis of Payload Capacity, the market is sub-segmented into Up to 5 kg, Between 5 and 10 kg and Above 10 kg. Based on Application, the market is sub-segmented into Assembly, Pick & Place, Machine Tending, Quality Testing, Material Handling, Packaging & Palletizing, Gluing & Welding and others. In terms of the End-Use Industry, the market is sub-segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Metals & Machining, Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment and others.

According to the geographic analysis, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2017, closely followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The growth of the market in Europe was driven by strong government support to promote factory automation solutions, thereby supporting the evolution of Industry 4.0. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass Europe by 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for Cobots in China, Japan, and South Korea, especially by industries such as electronics, automotive and metals and machining

Major Key Players:

1 Universal Robots

2 Rethink Robotics

3 ABB

4 Fanuc

5 KUKA

6 Kawasaki and More…………..

Global Industry News:

ABB (October 22, 2020) – ABB joins new global cybersecurity alliance for operational technology – ABB, a leader in digital technology for industries, has joined a new alliance to provide a technical and organizational framework for safe and secure operational technology (OT). The Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OTCSA) aims to bridge dangerous gaps in security for OT and critical infrastructures and industrial control systems (ICS) to support and improve the daily lives of citizens and workers in an evolving world. Industry leaders Check Point Software, BlackBerry Cylance, Forescout, Fortinet, Microsoft, Mocana, NCC Group, Qualys, SCADAFence, Splunk and Wärtsilä have partnered with ABB to establish the OTCSA.

“With complete 360-degree cybersecurity data-protection capabilities, ABB understands the critical importance of cybersecurity in systems and solutions for infrastructure and industry,” said Satish Gannu, Chief Security Officer, ABB & Senior Vice President Architecture and Analytics, ABB Ability™. “We are confident the OTCSA will deliver a framework for much-needed solutions, at a time when industrial customers live in a world of increasingly sophisticated threats, putting organizations at risk of potentially catastrophic losses.”

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Cobots Market.

