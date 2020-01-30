Astonishing Growth in Blockchain Technology in Energy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of+40 % Over the Forecast Period (2020– 2025) by IBM, Accenture, Microsoft

Blockchain technology offers a way for untrusted parties to reach consensus on a common digital history. Blockchain technologies combined with IoT devices enables consumers to trade and purchase energy directly from the grid rather than from retailers. The use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the blockchain technology in energy market. Enterprises use blockchain technology in power grids to transform them into smart power grids. To identify growth opportunities in the blockchain technology in energy market, the market has been segmented into regions that are growing faster than the overall market.

The Blockchain Technology in Energy Market is expected to reach +40% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2025

Market Research Inc has added a new analytical data to its massive repository titled as, Blockchain Technology in Energy market. It highlights the leading key players operating in the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Blockchain Technology in Energy are:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

The report also provides a detailed and in-depth examination of the global handbags industry in terms of market size for the worldwide channels, along with region-specific channels in the global region. The market size of each region is explained with respect to the sales values and sales revenue in terms of applications and market players, growth rates in volume and value, and the sales price in terms of types, applications, and companies. The report also provides a critical assessment of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy industry with regard to additional costs such as labor costs and the overall manufacturing costs and process analysis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the Blockchain Technology in Energy Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the Blockchain Technology in Energy Market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major Blockchain Technology in Energy Market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Technology in Energy are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

