Asthma Therapeutics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck& Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Philips Healthcare

The Asthma Therapeutics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The Asthma Therapeutics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Asthma Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 16.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.23 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Asthma Therapeutics Market include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck& Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Philips Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CareFusion Corporation

Sanofi-Aventis SA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals