Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period2018 – 2028

Notable Developments

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market features a fragmented landscape due to the presence of several key players. These leading companies in the global market are constantly striving for increasing their user base with the help of new technologies and products. Naturally, the competition in market quite high and is working in favor of the development of the global market.

Some of the leading companies in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include names such as VFO, LVI Low Vision International, Nippon Telesoft, Humanware Group, and Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. among others.

Some of the notable developments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market are given below:

In August 2017, Humanware Group announced that the company has launched a new addition to its flagship explorÃâ line that includes explorÃâ 3, explorÃâ 5, and the latest explore 8. These are new and more powerful portable handheld magnifier.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several reasons behind the fast-paced development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. One of the biggest reasons behind the market growth has been the initiatives undertaken by the healthcare agencies, non-profit organizations, and the NGOs operating across the globe for the betterment of life of visually impaired people with the help of technology. With the growing awareness and assistance campaigns undertaken by these organization, the spread of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been growing at a rapid pace. This has thus been the key driving factor for the development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Moreover, with the help of social media and other platforms, increasing awareness campaigns are being put out and also growing use of mobility and low vision devices for personal use are also helping for the development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Geographical Outlook

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has five main regions that provide the reader with the intricate details of the working dynamics of the regional landscape. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. The region controls more than one-third of the overall market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. This dominance of the North America segment of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market can be primarily attributed to the highly-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. This along with the fact the region is also privileged to have an early access to the constant technological advancements in terms of devices and software is also an important factor for its overall growth.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Educational Devices Braille Computers Braille Writers Reading Machines

Mobility Devices

Low Vision Devices

Others

By End Users (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Blind School

Hospital and Social Organization

Personal Use

