Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast2017 – 2025

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry with a focus on the Global market.

Notable Developments

Changing lifestyle and environmental impact are today related to PCOS/PCOD that impacts reproductive performance of women. This is reducing the chances of conceivability. Hence, women are undergoing infertility treatment with the help of assisted reproductive technology.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology is likely to hold dominance in assisted reproductive technology market when compared to other treatment methods including artificial insemination and surrogacy. Technological advancements and integration of various procedures in the gamut of assistive reproductive methods have awed the entire human race. Integration of preimplantaion genetic diagnosis (PGD) technology with the present implantation technology that helps doctors to screen embryos for any kind of inherited diseases is an example. This will improve the chance of conceiving a healthy fetus.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market : Key Trends

High procedural success rate along with constant advancement in assisted reproductive technology is likely to boost the assisted reproductive technology market in the course of forecast period. Insurance providers are covering assisted reproductive procedures. This is one of the major trends fuelling the assisted reproductive technology market.

Obesity and increasing stress level are increasingly becoming common factors for infertility. Government initiatives are aiming to provide better reimbursement policies, to provide better treatment plans. The initiative is projected to bring positive impact on the growth of assisted reproductive technology in the coming years.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market : Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are a few promising regions which are expected to contribute in the expansion of reproductive technology market. This is due to the increase in the number of infertility cases and technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technology.

Besides this, high awareness among individuals for various assisted reproduction procedures along with initiatives undertaken by governments to promote IVF and similar procedures are favorable for the growth of assistive reproductive technology market in these regions.

High disposable income is another plus that enables people to use novel technologies to conceive babies. This is one of the reasons resulting in growth of assisted reproductive technology market.

On the other hand, ethnic communities in several countries of Asia Pacific are increasingly ignoring social-ethical stigma associated with assistive reproductive procedures. The change is expected to boost assisted reproductive technology market in the region. Also, people are adopting assisted reproductive technology due to low treatment cost. Late family planning in the region is another contributing factor to the expansion of global assisted reproduction technology market.

Some of the prominent players in assisted reproductive technology are Bloom IVF Centre, Vitrolife, Nidacon International AB, Cooper Surgical Inc., and Ova Science Inc. Other players in the assisted reproductive technology market are FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Ferring B.V., Microm Ltd, Laboratoire CCD, and Hamilton Thorne Inc.,

