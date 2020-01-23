Asset Management System Market Size is Set for Rapid Growth 2020 | Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan),

This report, by analyzing historical data and future prospects, represents the total size of the Asset Management System market from a global perspective. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Asset Management System market report. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Abc industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. The Asset Management System report provides a far-reaching Asset Management System market analysis by types, applications, players and regions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimates through 2014-2020, allowing stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities that prevail. The Asset Management System market’s seven-year period can assess how the market is expected to evolve. The Asset Management System market is expected to see progress in the coming period from 2020 to 2027 due to the growing demand at the end user level.

The Global Asset Management System Market is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2025, from USD 10.09 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Asset management system is that type of system which is applicable to both the tangible assets and tangible asset. There are various benefits of asset management system, such as improving asset value, improving asset performance, enhancing the business growth, reliable decision making in organisation and others. In terms of local government asset management system (AMS), this system has two important contexts, namely software and management system. In software it helps in organising its assets, while management system helps to establish the asset management policy and asset management objectives.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Asset Management System Market are

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ubisense Group Plc. (U.K.), Mojix, Inc. (U.S.), Impinj, Inc. (U.S.), Maco Infotech Ltd.(India), Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.(India), Certicom Corp.,(Canada), Integra Micro Systems (India)among others.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Global Asset Management System Market, By Solution (RFID, RTLS, GPS and Barcode), By Asset Type (Electronics Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel), and Industry, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape and Asset Management System Market Share Analysis

The global asset management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asset management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for asset management solutions (RFID, RTLS, barcode) from industries

Increase in the demand for image-based solutions in the barcode scanner market

Optimum resource utilization by efficient asset tracking and management

High initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM REPORT:

