Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow US$ 3780 Million Till 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% | Global Top Companies – ABB, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, Fluor

BusinessIndustryReports have new report on “Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market 2020-2025”. The report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market overview:

This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors’ better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/107088 .

Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) outline the ability of an asset to perform its required function effectively and efficiently whilst protecting health, safety and the environment and the means of ensuring that the people, systems, processes, and resources that deliver integrity are in place, in use and will perform when required over the whole life-cycle of the asset. Originally developed in the UK Asset Integrity Management was the result of a collaboration between the HSE and leading oil and gas operators resulting in a series of reports (Belfry Report) and workshops, the outcome being a group of documents called Key Programmes (KP Series), currently publicly available.

Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.08% from 2631 Million $ in 2014 to 2966 Million $ in 2017, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) will reach 3780 Million $.

The asset integrity management solutions may be applied to all types of resources such as wellhead downhole, subsea, pipelines process, load bearing structures, and floaters. China is among the growing economies in the world in accordance with the announcement. China’s Asset Management Association was established with objectives of supplying services by providing a communication platform between the authorities and the business, and supporting competitiveness, professionalism, innovation, and the communication in 2012. Operations of integration and these refineries of tools and systems in these refineries are ensured by means of asset integrity management solutions.

The Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market is sub segmented into Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) . Based on End Use Industry segment, the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market is sub segmented into Oil and gas industry, Power industry, Marine industry, Mining industry.

The Major challenge faced by the industry is that an asset integrity management system not occurring in isolation. Thus for successful implementation of an AIMS in a vibrant operational environment, it is important that there is a consistent and unified understandings about essentials of asset integrity among the stakeholders. However, it has been noticed this as one of the major challenge within an organization.

The main players in the asset integrity management solutions market are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, Fluor Corporation, Aker Solutions ASA, Applus+ Servicios Technolgicos, S.L. , DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International Inc. Currently servicing 54.080 clients worldwide including 80% of global Fortune one thousand companies as clients. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the Customers to identify new opportunities, identify most important clients, write Attack, avoid and defend strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues to the company and its competitors.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Key questions answered in the report include

1 What are the key factors driving the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market?

2 What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market?

3 What are the challenges to Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market growth?

4 Who are the key vendors in the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market?

6 What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market?

Latest Industry Updates:

ABB has won orders worth more than $140 million from Swiss train manufacturer, Stadler, to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for trains and locomotives in the United States and several European countries. The orders were booked in the second quarter of 2020.In the United States, the order includes traction converters for 19 double-deck trains for Caltrain to meet projected increase in travel demand in the San Francisco Bay Area. The new trains with ABB equipment will help provide better service, faster connections and sustainable commuter service.

The orders include ABB’s highly efficient traction transformers and traction converters for 27 regional trains for the Norwegian state-owned passenger transport operator Norske Tog (NT). Fourteen of the new train sets are equipped with ABB onboard energy storage systems that improve energy efficiency and make the fleet more sustainable. In Germany, the latest generation of roof-mounted traction converters and dry-type traction transformers will be installed on 64 new FLIRT (Fast Light Innovative Regional Train) trains for the S-Bahn networks in Hanover. The converters are based on ABB’s patented multilevel topology and built with the latest semiconductor technology. Similar traction equipment will also be installed on 12 new FLIRT trains for the Swiss operator Schweizerische Südostbahn (SOB). The ABB-powered train sets will serve regional and long-distance routes.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/107088 .

Table of Content:

Section 1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Definition

Section 2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Major Player Share

and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Revenue

2.2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Introduction

3.1 ABB Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Introduction

3.1.1 ABB Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross

profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 ABB Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 ABB Interview Record

3.1.4 ABB Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Profile

3.1.5 ABB Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Specification

3.2 Applus+ Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Introduction ………………

About us:

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940