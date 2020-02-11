Assembling Cobots Market– Opportunities Abound In Developing Countries

Collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) are smaller, smarter, more affordable, use-friendly and flexible automatic solutions than traditional industrial robotics, especially suitable and appealing to SMEs for industrial manufacture. Cobots designed for assembling process are the second largest application of collaborative robots. GMD research predicts global assembling cobots market to enjoy a very strong growth, as an increasing number of industrial manufacturers including SMEs are deploying more assembling cobots to assist human workforce in their workshops.

Global Assembling Cobots Market by End-user and Region – Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global assembling cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of end-user industrial sectors, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global assembling cobots market from an end-user and region perspective. Global data is available for unit shipment, sales from hardware, and combined revenue generated from hardware and software of assembling cobots in each sub-market over the coverage of 2014-2022. Current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players are also included in the report.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, machinery & metal industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, and other industrial sectors. The automotive and electrical/electronics industry have been the largest consumers of newly ordered assembling cobots.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and hardware revenue over 2014-2022 have been covered for 11 important national markets including U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Italy. APAC region leads the global assembling cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for assembling cobots market are safety concerns, technological difficulty of improving payload capacity & speed of cobots, and low penetration rates of industrial cobots.

Highlighted with 4 tables and 89 figures, this 175-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Yaskawa Motoman

Kawasaki Robotics