Asic Design Services Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast To 2018 – 2028

ASIC Design Services: Introduction

ASIC design services, or Application-specific IC Design Services, offered by most ASIC service providers, include planning, design and development of integrated circuits as per their end-use requirements and specifications. Companies offering ASIC design services design and/or develop both, small scale and large scale, application-specific integrated circuits.

ASIC design services demand a specification document from a client, and the specifications provided are converted into integrated circuits. This conversion carried out by ASIC design service providers depend entirely on the client’s project requirement. ASIC design services may support the client’s entire project or only small block development. Some of the services in the ASIC design services market include, architecture and concept design, technology selection, and application-specific IC simulation, verification and qualification, among other services.

ASIC Design Services: Market Drivers and Opportunity

ASIC design services offer an opportunity for the client to ensure industrial process control. While deciding on the project-specific requirements and studying ASIC design service particulars, the client is motivated to consider the existing and future market parameters, such as supply and demand, from the customer’s perspective. This practice enables the client to enhance and maintain revenue generation on the longer run. This factor is estimated to urge different industry verticals to avail ASIC design services. However, small enterprises and industries cannot afford ASIC design services. This factor, along with the lack of awareness in the market regarding the existence of ASIC design services, is estimated to challenge the growth of the global ASIC design services market during the forecast period.

ASIC Design Services: Market Segmentation

On the basis of service type, the global ASIC design services market can be segmented into the following,

ASIC Support and Upgrades

ASIC Manufacturing

ASIC Qualification

ASIC Verification

ASIC Simulation

IP Integration

Block/IP Level ASIC Development

Full ASIC Development

Technology Selection

Architecture and Concept Design

ASIC Feasibility Study

Today, ASIC design service providers offer a vast range of ASIC design services. Clients can choose and reject different ASIC design services as per their project related specifications and budget. Occasionally, enterprises and industries, with strong research and development or expansion budgets, invest heavily in order to avail all these ASIC design services. ASIC design service providers ensure maximum customer satisfaction by offering high-end, advanced ASIC design services in order to develop efficient and long lasting application-specific integrated circuits.

On the basis of ASIC type, the global ASIC design services market can be segmented into the following,

Automotive ASICs

Medical ASICs

Both, automotive ASICs and medical ASICs may be sub-segmented into mixed signal ASICs, analog ASICs, digital ASICs, low power ASICs, wireless (RF) ASICs, and high voltage ASICs. Currently, automotive ASICs hold the largest market share of the global ASIC design services market. Automotive ASICs are also expected to record a higher growth rate in the global ASIC design services market, as compared to the medical ASIC type. This growth rate may be attributed to the ever-rising demand for efficiently customized automation-enabling integrated circuits in the automotive industry.

ASIC Design Services: Regional Market Outlook

Wide range of ASIC design services available in the North American and European markets is expected to drive the growth in those regions. Also, futuristic perspectives of industries operating in North America and Europe are anticipated to motivate various industry verticals to avail efficient ASIC design services. Industries in Asia Pacific economies, such as India, China and Japan, are striving to enhance their revenue generation by making huge investments in industrial automation enabling equipment. This factor is estimated to motivate businesses to avail ASIC design services in the region.

ASIC Design Services: Market Key Players

Some of the major market players in the global ASIC design services market include,

Synapse Design

Microsemi

ChipGlobe GmbH

Advanced Semiconductor Technology (AST)

Sankalp Semiconductor

Faststream Technologies

Wafer Space

Comport Data

ICsense and EnSilica among others.

Regional analysis for ASIC Design Services market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.