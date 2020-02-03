Asia-Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market Business Review, Demand, Opportunities, Future Development, Market Insight Forecasts to 2024

“Asia-Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market” is expected to reach USD 5,245.09 million by 2024 from USD 2,827.28 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Asia- Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market Type (Tissue Patch/Mesh, Laparoscopic Instruments, Fixation Devices), Application (Dural Repair, Hernia Repair, Skin Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Orthopedic Repair, Dental Repair, and Breast Reconstruction Repair), Countries (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing rate of accidents & injuries and growth in the aging population. The soft tissue repair market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan.

Report Segmentation:

The Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market is segmented into tissue patch/mesh, laparoscopic instruments and fixation devices. Based on type, tissue patch/mesh is segmented into synthetic mesh and biological mesh. Synthetic mesh and biological mesh is sub segmented into allograft and xenograft. Fixation devices are sub segmented into interference screw, suture anchors, and other fixation devices. In 2017, fixation devices is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market with 55.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 3011.22 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into dural repair, hernia repair, skin repair, vaginal sling procedures, orthopedic repair, dental repair, and breast reconstruction repair. In 2017, orthopedic repair is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market with 45.2%market share and is expected to reach USD 2454.11million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers of Asia-Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market:

Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market is growing with increasing rate of accidents & injuries and growth in the aging population.

Key Points of Asia-Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market:

Medtronic (Versatex, ReliaTack, Symbotex, ProGrip, AccuMesh, Parietex) is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market following with C.R. Bard (3DMax Light Mesh, 3DMaxMesh, AlloMax 1mm Surgical Graft, AlloMaxSurgical Graft, Bard Soft Mesh, Bard Mesh Flat Sheets, CapSure Permanent Fixation System, Composix E/X Mesh, Composix L/P Mesh, ComposixL/P Mesh with Echo PS Positioning System, Dulex Mesh, Echo 2 Positioning System, Modified OnFlex Mesh) and Smith & Nephew plc (MICRO VECTOR, VULCAN RF, DYONICS POWERMINI, MICROBLATOR 30, JET-X MINI, MICRO VECTOR, MICROBLATOR30 COBLATION, PERI-LOC, SPIDER2, TC-100, TFCC FAST-FIX, TFCC Mender).

Fixation devices are expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market.

The soft tissue repair market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan, China, India and South Korea. Japan accounts for the highest market share in this region.

