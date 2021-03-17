Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market – Latest Industry Growth, Trends and Future Scenario to 2027

Report Title: Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction, Pregnancy testing is the detection of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in both urine and serum as early as seven to 10 days after conception, whereas, ovulation testing detects the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) level. The declining fertility rate, the emergence of highly accurate advanced technology, and easy availability of ovulation and pregnancy monitors are expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the statistics presented by the World Bank, India had a fertility rate of 3.311 in 2000 whereas in 2016 it declined to 2.326. However, the high costs associated with ovulation tests may hamper the growth of the market., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Japan with a 23.2% share, followed by China and India with shares of 22.5% and 19.7%, respectively. The growing demand for pregnancy testing has been observed in different parts of the world which fuels the growth of the market., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is segmented by product type, mode of purchase, end user, and country., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by product type, is segmented into pregnancy testing (hCG detection) and ovulation testing., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by pregnancy testing (hCG detection), is further segmented into urine-based testing and blood-based testing., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by ovulation testing, is sub-segmented into ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by mode of purchase, is segmented into non-prescription or OTC testing and prescription testing., The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, and others

Key Players: –

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbHFairhaven Health, LLCChurch & Dwight Co., Inc.Piramal Enterprises LtdQuidel CorporationMankind Pharma Ltd.TaiDoc Technology & CorporationCadila Healthcare LimitedGregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., and others

Target Audience

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing manufacturers

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Suppliers

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market, by Type

6 global Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market, By Application

7 global Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

