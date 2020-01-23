Newly published study “Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Country” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Europe UMVs market reached $867.2 million by 2018 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), representing the second largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 41 figures, this 157-page report “Europe Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Country.

Based on vehicle type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

• USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

• Other UMVs

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Norway

• Russia

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

