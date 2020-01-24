Asia-Pacific Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2019 Analysis – Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, Prowess Care

Asia-Pacific Ostomy Drainage Bags Market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Asia-Pacific Ostomy Drainage Bags Market By Product Type (Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, Continent Ileostomy Bags, Continent Urostomy Bags, Others), Procedure (Colostomy, Urostomy, Ileostomy), Usability (Single-use, Multi-use), System Type (One-piece System, Two-piece System), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare and Others), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific ostomy drainage bags market are ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ALCARE Co., Ltd, Salts Healthcare Ltd, Welland Medical Limited., Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, Prowess Care, Goodhealth Inc., Romsons, 3M, SimplyMedical.com, Oakmed Healthcare, among others.

Market Definition:

Ostomy is an operation in which abnormal stomach space in the human body section is created to avoid body waste, such as sweating, mucus, and stools. Plastic / rubber bottles or compartments, known as ostomy sewage containers, are used for the storage of such trash. There are two types of packing: one and two-piece presses. One unit mechanism is a skin and a collection bag that must be removed when switching, and two-piece systems are fitted with a hide and a disposal bag, compared to each unit that left the hide if changed and left the collection bag.

Market Drivers

Growing elderly population, is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of colorectal cancer, lung cancer, urinary tract cancer, is contributing to the growth of the market

Technical developments in ostomy products, is propelling the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease and Chron’s disease, is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Utilization of alternate surgical interventions, is hampering the growth of the market

Absence of awareness of emerging economies, is hindering the growth of the market

Compensation issues, are restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Ostomy Drainage Bags Market

By Product Type

Colostomy Bags

Ileostomy Bags

Urostomy Bags

Continent Ileostomy Bags

Continent Urostomy Bags

Others

By Procedure

Colostomy

Urostomy

Ileostomy

By Usability

Single-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

Multiple-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

By System Type

One-piece System

Two-piece System

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc, a major global medical technology manufacturer, declared the worldwide launch of the Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit Accordion Flange planned to make the two-piece ostomy bag more comfortable and easier for stoma people. Convex single-pipe scheme, providing a broad selection of single-and two-pipe ostomy solutions that fit your specific requirements and desires with more choices for convexity and a fast-growing section of the ostomy industry.

In January 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc, a major global company in the field of medical products and techniques, announces the purchase of EuroTec Beheer B.V, a Dutch producer of ostomy equipment. The purchase of EuroTec by the ConvaTec group considerably strengthens their ostomy care company in France and the Benelux region and is a significant pillar of the development plan for our ostomy care franchise.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific ostomy drainage bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ostomy drainage bags market for Asia-Pacific.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Asia-Pacific ostomy drainage bags market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

