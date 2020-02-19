Asia Pacific Non Lethal Weapons Market Size, Share, Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2022

The Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% till 2020.The market is projected to reach $224.1 million by the end of 2018. Non-lethal weapon systems are mostly used in operations for maintaining peace and order, controlling civilians, security and conducting humanitarian missions and for committing some petty crimes.

Market Dynamics

Rise in the rate of violent crimes, and high amount of investment in research and development activities for advancement of non-lethal weapons are the key drivers for the non-lethal weapons market. However, factors such as stringent weapon laws and safety regulations for civilians, opposition from human rights activists and rising number of incidents causing adverse effects due to use of non-lethal weapons are hindering the growth of non-lethal weapons market.

Due to the rising requirement of states to maintain peace and rising homeland security budgets, the Asia Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market will register the fastest rate of growth in the world

Due to rise in crime rate especially in countries like India and China, pepper spray is likely to register extremely fast growth rates within the civilian population. As the crimes against women have spiked up in recent times, especially in countries like India, pepper spray industry is likely to register tremendous growth.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented :

On the basis of Product – Ammunition, Direct Contact Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons and Others

On the basis of End-Users – Law Enforcement, Special Forces and Others

On the basis of Technology – Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons, Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons, Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons, Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons

Geographical Analysis

By geography the Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal weapons market can be segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Others. China has the highest market value of non-lethal weapons among the other Asia Pacific countries. Separatist movements and political dissent and and preventing escalation in high-risk situations are the major drivers which are impacting the growth of the market in China.

Key players

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal weapons market include Korea Defense Industry Limited, Alsetex, Daeji P & I Co., Non-Lethal Technologies Lrad Corporation, Streit Group, The Safariland Group, Combined Systems Inc, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Beijing Anlong Group and Taser International Inc.

