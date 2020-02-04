Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Ingredients Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2019 – 2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which ingredients such as pigments, vitamins, UV filters, and others, are encapsulated to form a capsule. The Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market was valued at $120.59 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $193.36 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Microencapsulation is used increasingly in the skin care and personal care markets. Several skin care and personal care products are composed of biologically active substances that are encapsulated for increasing stability of active materials. Topical and transdermal delivery of active cosmetic ingredients works effectively by reaching the target site within the skin. Protection of these active ingredients is necessary during formulation, storage, and application of the cosmetic product.

Hence, ingredients are microencapsulated in the skin care products. Rise in use of microencapsulated ingredients in the skin care application is driving the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market is segmented into ingredients, application, and country. Based on ingredients, the market is categorized into pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, active ingredients, essential oils, and antiaging components. The vitamins segment is further segmented into Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin F, and Vitamin A (Retinol). The UV filters segment is further divided into organic materials, and inorganic materials.

Based on application, the market is divided into color skin care, sunscreen lotions (UV protection), whitening and lightening creams, anti-wrinkle and antiaging creams and other skin care products. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market is segmented into China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Philippines.

The key players involved in the market includes Air Liquide, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Biogenics Inc, Chongqing Pellets Techniques, Croda, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Korea Particle Technology, Lonza Group Limited, Salvona LLC, Sumitomo- Presperse Corporation, and Nouryon. Some of the local manufacturers includes Adinop Co., Ltd., Bega cheese limited, DURAE Corporation, Reed Pacific Specialty Chemicals, and Seiwa Kasei Co, Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Ingredients industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution in the market size.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the market analysis.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Ingredients

• Pigments

• Vitamins

o Vitamin C

o Vitamin E

o Vitamin F

o Vitamin A (Retinol)

• UV filters

o Organic Materials

o Inorganic Materials

• Skin lightening components

• Active Ingredients

• Essential oil

• Antiaging components

By Application

• Color cosmetics

• Sunscreen lotions

• Whitening and lightening cream

• Anti-wrinkle and Anti-aging cream

• Other skin care products

By Country

• China

• Thailand

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Philippines