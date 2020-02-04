Asia-Pacific Malt Ingredient Market Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2023

Asia-Pacific Malt Ingredient Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Malt Ingredient including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Malt Ingredient investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Asia-Pacific Malt Ingredient market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Cargill, Malteurop China, Jinan Shuangmai Beer Materials Co., Ltd., SHANGHAI NICECHEM CO., LTD., Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Malting Company Limited, China Agri Industries Holdings Ltd, Barrett Burston Malting Company WA Pty Limited., Conagra Holdings, Gregory Street Pty Ltd, Joe White Maltings, Cryermalt, Halcyon Proteins, Barmalt, The Malt Company among others.

Increasing Applications in Convenience Food

The growth in consumption of processed and convenience food products in emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific countries, has contributed to the sales of malt ingredients. An increase in the consumer awareness due to the health benefits of malt ingredients and the wide-range of applications in the food industry are driving the market. Usage of malt in beer is expected to account for a major chunk of the market, followed by distilleries and the food industry. The demand in developing regions is driven by an increase in the disposable incomes.

The malt ingredient market in Asia-Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth during the forecast period owing to an expected high demand for healthy products from India, Japan, and China. The growth can also be attributed to the increase in the spending capacity of buyers in the region. The major opportunities are the growing demand for all natural food products and ready to eat and packaged foods.

Key Market Trends:

Oats and Rye are the Fastest-Growing Segments

Malt produced from malting grains is available in various forms such as malt, malt flour, dried malt extract, liquid malt extract, kibbled malt, malt flakes, malt vinegar, malt syrup and others. Malt and malt flour hold the largest share of the market due to their direct consumption for beer, whisky and beverages manufacturing. Alcoholic beverage industries have a direct contract with the malt suppliers for two-row, four-row, and six-row malt grains or for malt flours which create an unbeatable demand in the market. Barley holds the largest market share due to its preferable malt consumption in the beverage industry. Oats and rye are the fastest-growing segments due to their nutritional profile and increasing application in various flavored food products.

Malt has several end applications such as in brewery, distillery, bakery, cereals, confectionery, non-alcoholic beverages and others such as snacks, savories, etc. Brewery application consumes more than 90% of the malt and has dominated the market share. By the commercial grade type, the malt market is segmented into standard malt and specialty malt.

