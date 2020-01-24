Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026

The Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Market research report is a complete evaluation of the Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Market and contains insightful knowledge, realities, past information, and factually upheld and industry-approved market information. It likewise contains projections utilizing an appropriate arrangement of suppositions and techniques. The exploration report gives examination and data as per market sections, for example, geology, innovation and applications. The report starts with a market diagram and proceeds onward to cover the development prospects of the market. Few critical factors that will shape the market and affect financial models are likewise incorporated to decide the future heading of the business sectors.

Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Market By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Vacuum Filtration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis), Products (Filtration Media, Filtration Assembly, Filtration Accessories), Utility (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Laboratory filtration is one of the commonly used separation process for removing solid particles from a liquid or a gas by depositing them on a filter medium. Laboratory filtration devices are used in various research and development laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, food industries and many more.

In laboratory filtration, different types of technology are used for filtration like microfiltration, ultrafiltration, vacuum filtration, nano filtration and reverse osmosis.

In microfiltration which includes different type of membrane filters to remove the process containments from air or liquid by passage of microporous membrane. The ultrafiltration technique is used for industrial, pilot and laboratory small scale. The filtration technique is liable for separation of proteins, nucleic acids and carbohydrates and other scale containments without use of high temperature at small and larger scale. The filtration process can be used for various steps involved in the bio technology and other food and chemical industries such as cell harvesting, harvest concentration, depyrogenation of injectable drugs, enzyme purification and final drugs concentrations.

Asia-Pacific laboratory filtration market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are ALFA LAVAL, AD INSTRUMENTS, Sartorius AG, GVS S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, Danaher, Cantel Medical, Repligen Corporation , Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd. and among others.

SEGMENTATION: ASIA-PACIFIC LABORATORY FILTRATION MARKET

Asia-Pacific laboratory filtration market is segmented into four notable segments which are technology, products, utility and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration and nano filtration

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into filtration media, filtration assembly and filtration accessories

On the basis of utility, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, contract research organizations and food and beverage companies

Product Launch

In March 2019, ALFA LAVAL expanded its range of the magnetic mixers by adding the Alfa Laval LeviMag which is engineered for aseptic processing of beverages, food and dairy products. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2018, DrM, Dr. Mueller AG announced the launch of new Single-Use (SU) filtration FUNDABAC SU Filter. The product is developed and designed to maintain the quality of the filter throughputs with enhanced filter capacity. The company has provided new opportunity with the development to the single users industries.

In January 2017, Cantel Medical Corp. announced that its subsidiaries Mar Cor Purification(USA) done an agreement with RephiLe Bioscience, Ltd. (USA), to distribute their laboratory water systems in North America, These water system is used in research facilities, universities, hospitals and other critical high purity, low volume applications. These new systems are capable of producing various grades of high purity water used in lab, research, blood analyzers and other grades of water.

