Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

In-flight entertainment and connectivity includes services that airliners offer to air passengers on-board such as internet surfing, video streaming and text messaging. Further,In-flight entertainment and connectivity services are device-agnostic that is they can support any portable devices such as laptops, smartphone, and tablet and thus eliminating the need for the use of seat-back video. The Asia Pacific region presents immense potential for the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) market. This can be attributed mainly to the booming aerospace industries in China and India.

Market Dynamics

The key factors that are expected to drive the inflight entertainment (IFE) market include the increasing number of aircraft orders & deliveries and the emerging focus upon providing aircraft passengers with the best travel experience.

The evolving consumer behaviour in the Asia-Pacific region and rising passenger traffic are the primary factors that are expected to boost the growth of the inflight entertainment (IFE) market.

Advancement in connectivity technologies in developed regions and growth in number of airline passengers fuel the demand for advanced in-flight connectivity services.

There is a positive outlook for air traffic in next five years, although prospects for the Asia Pacific region are partially overshadowed by the potential impact of recent turmoil in the financial markets and related tightening of credit conditions. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware, and increase in data privacy and security issues are projected to limit the adoption of wireless communication and connectivity services.

Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of type into hardware and service. The service segment is again sub-segmented into entertainment and connectivity services.

On the basis of Connectivity technology, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented into satellite and air-to-ground connectivity technology.

By Fit the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented into Line Fit and Retro Fit.

On the basis of Class, the market is bifurcated into First class, Business Class, Economy Class and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive about 33% of the global aircraft deliveries.The Asia-Pacific market can be regionally divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and others. China is expected to be the major market in the region owing to the development aircraft with new technologies, the reforms in their regulations and policies and innovative business models.

Key Player

Some of the key players in the market include Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Gee Media, Dysonics, Honeywell International, Stellar Entertainment, Digicor,Inc, Viasat.Inc, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Lumexis, Utc Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins.

