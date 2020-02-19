Asia Pacific In-flight Catering Services Market Size, Share, Opportunities Driving Hefty Growth -2022

The Asia Pacific In-flight catering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% till 2020. Asia Pacific is a vast market in terms of culinary habits and each region features varied cuisines.

Market Dynamics

Value addition in terms of higher quality of meals would reap highest returns for carriers in this region, making it would be highly profitable for carriers to invest in providing better quality meal services.The market is driven by the vast rise in air passengers, which in turn results in demand for airline food.

Growing consumer demand for high quality food even at the time of their journey is helping boost the market. The other factors that contribute to the growth of the industry are the industry are increase in frequency of travel, rise in number of High Net Worth Individuals(HNWIs) and expanding base of middle class individuals who value healthy nutritious food.

The Asia Pacific aviation sector is the fastest growing market in the world and accounts for the highest number of aircraft orders amongst all the regions. Rising disposable incomes and connectivity in some of the developing nations like India, Vietnam and China have given the necessary impetus to the market. These markets will lead the growth in the next few years. Flight Catering. As better quality of food and in flight meals are one of the top considerations of passengers when choosing a flight, Service providers have an opportunity to make higher margins in the market as passengers travelling in Business class or higher are willing to pay a premium.

Market Segmantation

The Asia Pacific in-flight catering services market has been segmented by

On the basis of aircraft class, the market is segmented into Economy Class, Business Class, First Class, and Others.

On the basis of the flight type, the market has been segments into Full Service, Low Cost and Others.

On the basis of food Type, the market is segmented into Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages and Others.

Regional Analysis

In the Asia-Pacific region the market can be geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia and Others. China holds the major shares in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Lsg Sky Chef, Wezhou, Jetfinity, Cathay Pacific Catering Services, Sats, Gategroup, Igs Flight Catering, Dnata, Newrest International Group S.A.S and Malton Inflight.

