Newly published study “Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Europe construction & demolition (C&D) robots market reached $58.58 million in 2018, representing the largest regional market in the world owing to a high penetration rate of all types of construction & demolition robots across the region.

Highlighted with 19 tables and 40 figures, this 119-page report “Europe Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country.

Based on product type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Traditional Robots

• Robotic ARMs

• Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) provided in each section.

• Semi-Autonomous Robots

• Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Demolition Robots

• Bricklaying Robots

• Concrete Structural Erection Robots

• 3D Printing Robots

• Others

On basis of application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Public Infrastructure

• Commercial and Residential Buildings

• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe construction & demolition robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

2.]

Continued…

