Asia Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market is projected to register a sale of 31.2 million units by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2018–2025). In recent years, the market has witnessed steady growth due to the rapid urbanization in the emerging economies of APAC, growing demand for lightweight vehicles in small cities and towns, and rising public awareness initiatives in the wake of decreasing air quality.

Based on the type of battery, the APAC electric scooters and motorcycles market is categorized into lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries. Among the two, in 2017, the SLA category accounted for the higher sales volume, of more than 80.0% in the market and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. But, the Li-ion category is expected to progress faster in the coming years as such batteries are lightweight and have longer life.

Coming to the voltage, the APAC electric scooters and motorcycles market is divided into 72V, 60V, 48V, and 36V. Out of these, in 2017, the 48V category accounted for highest sales volume in the market (more than 65.0%) and will do so in the future as well. However, the fastest growth in the near future is expected from the 72V category, due to the growing demand for higher voltage and cost-effectiveness.

Now, talking about the technology, the APAC electric scooters and motorcycles market is classified into battery and plug-in categories. Out of these, in 2017, the plug-in category led the market with more than 95.0% sales volume share. During the analysis period too, the plug-in category is projected to dominate the market, owing to the easy operationality of plug-in electric motorcycles and scooters as compared to the battery type.

On the regional ground, the APAC electric scooters and motorcycles market has been separated into Japan, India, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Out of these, in 2017, China registered the highest sales volume of e-scooters and e-motorcycles in the region, and it is being seen as maintaining its dominating position in this market in the near future as well due to the increase in government support in the form of subsidies and stringent policies, such as a ban on the ownership of gasoline motorcycles in several cities.

With the increase in the rate of urbanization in the region, the number of city dwellers is significantly rising. Growing economies, such as India and China, are expected to witness massive urban growth, resulting in immense environmental degradation in the form of decreasing air quality. In order to limit it, countries are investing in eco-friendly transport solutions, which is leading to an increasing in the production and use of electric scooters and motorcycles. In addition, the increasing awareness-creating initiatives are projected to propel the growth of the APAC electric scooters and motorcycles market as well.

Therefore, we see that the already-grave problem of pollution will keep driving the market for electric motorcycles and scooters in APAC in the coming years.