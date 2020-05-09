Ascending Demand for Non-woven Adhesives to Propel the Growth of the Non-woven Adhesives Market Between 2017 – 2025

Non-woven Adhesives Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Non-woven Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Non-woven Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trends and Opportunities

The primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market is the development of new products with improved and additional features to the present product types. Other factors that are anticipated to supplement the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are growing demand for non-woven products, rising demand from emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, and huge investment opportunities in these regions. Manufacturers can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from the rising standards of living in emerging nations. However, factors such as stagnant growth in the baby diaper industry in matured markets, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, and strict regulatory approval process required for production.

Incontinence problems among the aged population has stirred the demand for more comfortable and fit, better absorption, and product with thinner cores. Thus, this has intensified the demand for non-woven adhesives across the industrial sector.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise the global non-woven adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit extreme potential owing to the growing demand for hygiene products, especially disposable diapers. The demand for adult incontinence products in Europe and North America is anticipated to rise over the coming years, thus supplementing the growth of the market in these regions. Product penetration in developing countries is likely to increase as they shift towards using safe and hygienic products, thus aiding the market growth for non-woven adhesives.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global non-woven adhesives market are 3M Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow Adams Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and The Dow Chemical Company.

