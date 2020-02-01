Artificial Lifts Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Artificial Lifts Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Artificial Lifts and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Artificial Lifts, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Artificial Lifts

What you should look for in a Artificial Lifts solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Artificial Lifts provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Schlumberger Ltd.

General Electric, Inc.

Halliburton Company

Borets Co. LLC

Weatherford International plc

JJ Tech Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Dover Corporation

BCP Group Holdings Pty Ltd.

Novomet-Perm JSC

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Type (Rod Lift, ESP, PCP, Plunger, Gas Lift, and Others)

(Rod Lift, ESP, PCP, Plunger, Gas Lift, and Others) By Application (Pump, Motor, Cable System, Drive Head, Separator, Pump Jack, Sucker Rod, Gas-lift Valves, Gas-lift Mandrels, Controller, and Others)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

