Artificial Intelligence Software Market- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.
Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.
USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.
AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.
The key players covered in this study
Baidu
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Salesforce
Brighterion
KITT.AI
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
Albert Technologies
H2O.ai
Brainasoft
Yseop
Ipsoft
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Ada Support
Astute Solutions
IDEAL.com
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Voice Processing
1.5.3 Text Processing
1.5.4 Image Processing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 Baidu
12.2.1 Baidu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.2.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 Salesforce
12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.8 Brighterion
12.8.1 Brighterion Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.8.4 Brighterion Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Brighterion Recent Development
12.9 KITT.AI
12.9.1 KITT.AI Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.9.4 KITT.AI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 KITT.AI Recent Development
12.10 IFlyTek
12.10.1 IFlyTek Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction
12.10.4 IFlyTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 IFlyTek Recent Development
12.11 Megvii Technology
12.12 Albert Technologies
12.13 H2O.ai
12.14 Brainasoft
12.15 Yseop
12.16 Ipsoft
12.17 NanoRep(LogMeIn)
12.18 Ada Support
12.19 Astute Solutions
12.20 IDEAL.com
12.21 Wipro
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
