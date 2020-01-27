Artificial Intelligence Software Market- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.

AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Voice Processing

1.5.3 Text Processing

1.5.4 Image Processing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Baidu

12.2.1 Baidu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.2.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Salesforce

12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.8 Brighterion

12.8.1 Brighterion Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.8.4 Brighterion Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Brighterion Recent Development

12.9 KITT.AI

12.9.1 KITT.AI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.9.4 KITT.AI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 KITT.AI Recent Development

12.10 IFlyTek

12.10.1 IFlyTek Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction

12.10.4 IFlyTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 IFlyTek Recent Development

12.11 Megvii Technology

12.12 Albert Technologies

12.13 H2O.ai

12.14 Brainasoft

12.15 Yseop

12.16 Ipsoft

12.17 NanoRep(LogMeIn)

12.18 Ada Support

12.19 Astute Solutions

12.20 IDEAL.com

12.21 Wipro

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

