Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Artificial Intelligence Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

About Artificial Intelligence Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a computer program which is capable of performing various tasks without any human effort. The development of various human like robots and their deployment within various industry verticals is one of the key reasons for the development of AI on huge scale. Continuously evolving new technologies would further develop AI and its applications across various industries. For instance, on September 2017, IBM and the University of California San Diego have announced a multi-year project to enhance quality of life and independence for aging peoples through the Artificial Intelligence technology. Improved productive performance is the key factor fueling the growth of artificial intelligence market around the world. Further, expanded application areas and improved customer satisfaction also helps the market growth. For instance, on October 2017, Oracle announced new artificial intelligence-based apps for finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, commerce, customer service, marketing, and sales professionals with Adaptive Intelligent for modern business applications. However, lack of skilled workforce and low return on investment are major factors restraining the growth of artificial intelligence market. Increased adoption of AI within developing regions such as Asia-Pacific would further stimulate the market growth in upcoming years.

For Better Understanding, Try Sample PDF Brochure of Report (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market/#request-for-sample

Market Overview

The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Artificial Intelligence market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Artificial Intelligence market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.

The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Artificial Intelligence market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

What the report features:

Forecast and analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.

Global analysis of the Artificial Intelligence market by a noteworthy progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of global Artificial Intelligence market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

List of the Key Players of Artificial Intelligence:

24/7 Customer Inc.

Brighterion Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

IPsoft

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Artificial Intelligence market is fragmented into

By Technology

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Image processing

Speech recognition

Based on applications, the global Artificial Intelligence market is split into:

Application 1

Application 2

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchasing this report: https://www.esticastresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market/#customization

The years that were considered for the study of this report are the following:

Base year : 2020

: 2020 Historical year : 2014-2020

: 2014-2020 Estimated year : 2020

: 2020 Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026

Key Benefits:

To offer detailed information to the clients regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market.

To overlook and predict the market size and forecast based on the key regions namely such as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.

Get In Touch!

Navale ICON IT Park,

Office No. 407, 4th Floor, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune

Maharashtra 411041

Phone – +91-844-601-6060

Email – [email protected]