Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Samsung Electronics, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Intel Corporation, IBM, GE, Siemens, Twitter and Rockwell Automation

Global Artificial Intelligence Market is accounted for $15.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $300.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Samsung Electronics

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

GE

Siemens

Twitter

Rockwell Automation

Intel Corporation

Cisco

Micron Technology

SK Hynix

Mellanox Technologies

Sentient Technologies

Descartes Labs

Artificial intelligence is an intelligence established by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence based systems basically appear as a black box data is fed in one end and the result is outputted from the other, with no way to check how the system came to its decision. It is associated to human intelligence with related characteristics such as language understanding, analysis, learning, problem solving and others and it is situated at the core of the next generation software technologies in the market. Google, IBM, Microsoft and other leading companies have dynamically executed AI as an essential part of their technologies.

Offering Covered:

Services

Software

Hardware

Types Covered:

Automated Robotic System

Artificial Neural Network

Expert System

Digital Assistance System

Embedded System

Technologies Covered:

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision

Applications Covered:

Querying Method

Context Aware Processing

Speech Recognition

Cyber Security

Digital Personal Assistant

Video Analysis

Image Recognition

Gesture Control

Smart Robots

Language Processing

End-Users Covered:

Law

Marketing

Fintech

Human Resources

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Security

Retail

Automotive & Transportation

IT & telecom

Major Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Offering

7 Market, By Type

6 Market, By Technology

8 Market, By Application

9 Market, By End-User

10 Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

