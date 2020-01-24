Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Samsung Electronics, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Intel Corporation, IBM, GE, Siemens, Twitter and Rockwell Automation

This Artificial Intelligence Market research report is framed by using integrated advancements and latest technology to give the most excellent results. A method of standard market research analysis is put forth while elaborating the studies and estimations that are involved in this Artificial Intelligence Market report. Such plentiful information accompanied with deep market insights supports the decision of increasing or decreasing the production of goods depending on the general conditions of market and demand. The Artificial Intelligence Market report has a lot to offer to both established and new players in the industry with which they can completely understand the Artificial Intelligence Market.
Global Artificial Intelligence Market is accounted for $15.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $300.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:
- Samsung Electronics
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- IBM
- GE
- Siemens
- Rockwell Automation
- Intel Corporation
- Cisco
- Micron Technology
- SK Hynix
- Mellanox Technologies
- Sentient Technologies
- Descartes Labs
Artificial intelligence is an intelligence established by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence based systems basically appear as a black box data is fed in one end and the result is outputted from the other, with no way to check how the system came to its decision. It is associated to human intelligence with related characteristics such as language understanding, analysis, learning, problem solving and others and it is situated at the core of the next generation software technologies in the market. Google, IBM, Microsoft and other leading companies have dynamically executed AI as an essential part of their technologies.
Offering Covered:
- Services
- Software
- Hardware
Types Covered:
- Automated Robotic System
- Artificial Neural Network
- Expert System
- Digital Assistance System
- Embedded System
Technologies Covered:
- Computer Vision
- Context-Aware Computing
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Machine Vision
Applications Covered:
- Querying Method
- Context Aware Processing
- Speech Recognition
- Cyber Security
- Digital Personal Assistant
- Video Analysis
- Image Recognition
- Gesture Control
- Smart Robots
- Language Processing
End-Users Covered:
- Law
- Marketing
- Fintech
- Human Resources
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Security
- Retail
- Automotive & Transportation
- IT & telecom
Major Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence Market
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Market, By Offering
7 Market, By Type
6 Market, By Technology
8 Market, By Application
9 Market, By End-User
10 Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
