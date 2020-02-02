Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Alphabet (Google), Apple Baidu, IBM, IPsoft, Microsoft Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Artificial Intelligence Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Artificial Intelligence market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Artificial Intelligence market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Artificial Intelligence players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Artificial Intelligence industry situations. According to the research, the Artificial Intelligence market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Artificial Intelligence market.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 15.81 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 173.4 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market include:

Alphabet (Google)

Apple Baidu

IBM

IPsoft

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy

NVIDIA