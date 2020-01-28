Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Research Report 2024

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 41.6%. Growing volumes of data in supply chain and adoption of AI to optimize supply chain is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in supply chain market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Automate processes with AI is expected to become an opportunity for artificial intelligence in supply chain market.

Artificial intelligence is an imitation of human intelligence in programmed machines. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Artificial intelligence mainly used in supply chain management for supporting end-to-end visibility, building better reaction time, and improving the efficiency of current system and delivering better outcomes. Some key players in artificial intelligence in supply chain market are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation among others.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into hardware, software,and On the basis on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing,and computer vision. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into operational procurement, supply chain planning, warehouse management, supplier relationship management, demand planning and On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer goods, industrial, energy and power, aerospaceand others. On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and theMiddle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component

Hardware Memory Network Processor CPU GPU TPU FPGA VPUS ASIC Software Artificial Intelligence Platform Deep Learning Software Chatbots Machine Learning Software Services Deployment and Integration On Cloud On Premise Maintenance and Support



Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Application

Operational Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Supplier Relationship Management

Demand Planning

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by End Use Industry

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



