Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx

artificial intelligence in supply chain market was valued at USD 725.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,028.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 41.84% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market include:

NVIDIA

Intel

IBM

Samsung Electronics

Xilinx

Microsoft

Amazon

Oracle

SAP