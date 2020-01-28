Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Artificial Intelligence in Retail and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Artificial Intelligence in Retail, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Artificial Intelligence in Retail

What you should look for in a Artificial Intelligence in Retail solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Artificial Intelligence in Retail provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corp

Nvidia

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

Google

Sentient Technologies

Salesforce

Visenze

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by application:

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

