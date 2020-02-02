Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Sentient technologies, Oracle

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Artificial Intelligence in Retail market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Artificial Intelligence in Retail players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry situations. According to the research, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market was valued at USD 1.32 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.01 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.6 % from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29895&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=009

Key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market include:

Salesforce

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Sentient technologies

Oracle

SAP

Intel

NVIDIA

Google