Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-4168

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market players to expand their production footprint in region?

What are the threats faced by players in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market mutually?

Why region holds the majority of share in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market?

Why segment has the largest consumption in region?

Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare across the globe?

The content of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market players

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

End use consumption of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare across various regions

Identify the ecological impacts of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and what regulations are being imposed on its usage

All the players running in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market players.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-4168

artificial intelligence in healthcare market with rising need for image recognition, data mining and signal reduction.

Innovative Developments with Collaborations to Significantly Benefit Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Burgeoning need for the minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in artificial intelligence in healthcare market with surging demand for robot-assisted surgery.

IBM Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has teamed up with IIT Bombay for accelerating research of AI in India. This collaboration is expected to dive in inputs from the global researchers on the frontier of AI, thereby focusing on the industrially relevant problems. In addition, measures will also be taken to make access availability to the large data sets. This is consequently expected to positively impact on artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Oracle Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has taken immense efforts in integrating machine learning in cloud applications strategy. Next-gen voice user interface along with powerful analytics is enabling in expanding industry’s fastest, deepest and broadest growing cloud applications suite. Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications is highly beneficial for reducing costs and increasing business agility. With growing adoption of AI across business, positive impact is also expected to shower on artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Microsoft Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has forward plans to excel in its AI innovation with new ideas and data types along with inserting data from the picture. Ideas would be AI-powered insights provision that enables people in leveraging with full-power of Office. The new data types would be beneficial in identifying real-world concepts. Inserting data from the picture enables in taking picture of printed data-table with Android device, thereby converting analog information in Excel sheet with just one click. These developments are expected to create significant growth opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare market in the long run.

Developing Regions to Witness Stellar Growth in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with Notable Dearth of Doctor-Population

North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market is likely to witness significant growth with increasing usage of EMR (Electronic Health Records), growing focus on the precision medicine, high consumerization of the personal care products. Increasing desire for automating tasks, harnessing deeper insights in financial and clinical issues drives North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

According to official figures presented in the Indian Parliament in 2017, doctor population ratio is a major concern in India as the country holds nearly 1,022,859 allopathic doctors that are registered with Medical Council of India. India lacks in meeting the WHO standard of having 1:1000 doctor-population ratio, as the country only has only 0.62:1,000 doctor-population ratio. Whereas, US has a higher doctor-population ratio, which is insufficient for catering to the needs of rapidly surging population. Association of American Medical Colleges had presented a report of US by stating that the region is likely to face shortage of over 90,000 doctors by the end of 2020, which is inclusive of 45,000 patient care doctors.

Dearth of doctor population is significantly driving the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market and this trend is expected to continue in the developing economies.

Explosive Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with Rapidly Increasing Regulatory Mandates and Diagnostic Errors

Emerging need for taking up healthcare decisions based on evidence and improved clinical outcomes are some factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Increasing usage in claims management applications for insurance companies, for identifying the number of fake claims further drives demand and supply of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Surging use of big data across the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence capabilities for improving patient outcomes, notable imbalance between patients and health workforce is likely to stimulate the revenue growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Prevalence of government mandates for utilizing EHR is stimulating the need for deep learning technology, which in turn drives artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Rising need for drug discovery, treatment plans and medication management is expected to stimulate the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Prospective of artificial intelligence based tools for the care of geriatric population and untapped potential of the developing regions such as India and China is anticipated to create several opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare market expansion.

Rising importance on the precision medications, rapid increase in cross-industry partnerships and venture capital investments has been fuelling the sales of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. However, high installation costs and dearth of skilled workforce is likely to restrain artificial intelligence in healthcare market on a larger basis. Imprecise regulatory scenario as well as reluctance amongst the healthcare professionals for adopting artificial intelligence based technologies is further likely to hinder the growth of restrain artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Bifurcation of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Is Done By Deployment, End-User and Application

Based on deployment, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Based on end-user, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

Payer Government Insurance companies Others

Provider Clinics Hospitals



Based on application, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

Drug Development

Revenue-Cycle Management

Precision Medicine

Patient Health Management

Clinical Decision Support

Analytics and Research

Data Management

Report offers comprehensive analysis of artificial intelligence in healthcare market and consists of industry-validated and statistically supported data with thoughtful insights and facts. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report comprises of projections with the help of class-1 methodologies. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report further offers information and study for classifications such as applications, regions and product types.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report Holistically Covers:

Value chain

Market participants

Demand and supply

Market prospects

Technological innovations and advancements

On-going trends and opportunities

Market size

Segmentation analysis

Geographical Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Is Thoroughly Based On:

North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America artificial intelligence in healthcare market (Mexico, Brazil)

Eastern Europe artificial intelligence in healthcare market (Russia, Poland)

Western Europe artificial intelligence in healthcare market (U.K, Italy, Spain, France and Germany)

APAC (Asia Pacific) artificial intelligence in healthcare market includes (New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Australia and India)

Japan artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Middle East and Africa artificial intelligence in healthcare market (North Africa, GCC Countries, and South Africa)

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report consists of lucrative information, quantitative and qualitative analysis by industry participants, experts and analysts throughout the value chain. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report offers detailed study of the parent market developments and trends. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report also maps qualitative effect of several market prospects on regions and segments.

Neutral viewpoint in artificial intelligence in healthcare market performance

Strategies and developments of artificial intelligence in healthcare market participants

Competitive landscape in artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Industry developments and trends

Detailed market segmentation

Changing market dynamics

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-4168

Reasons to Opt for FMI

One of the most established market research firms in the World

Serving domestic and international clients 24/7

Prompt and efficient customer service

Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources

Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts

About Us

FMI is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790