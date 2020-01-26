Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Assessment

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2018 – 2028. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market player

Segmentation of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market players

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research answers the following questions:

Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?

How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market?

What modifications are the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market?

What is future prospect of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in end use segment?

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

artificial intelligence in healthcare market with rising need for image recognition, data mining and signal reduction.

Innovative Developments with Collaborations to Significantly Benefit Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Burgeoning need for the minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in artificial intelligence in healthcare market with surging demand for robot-assisted surgery.

IBM Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has teamed up with IIT Bombay for accelerating research of AI in India. This collaboration is expected to dive in inputs from the global researchers on the frontier of AI, thereby focusing on the industrially relevant problems. In addition, measures will also be taken to make access availability to the large data sets. This is consequently expected to positively impact on artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Oracle Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has taken immense efforts in integrating machine learning in cloud applications strategy. Next-gen voice user interface along with powerful analytics is enabling in expanding industry’s fastest, deepest and broadest growing cloud applications suite. Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications is highly beneficial for reducing costs and increasing business agility. With growing adoption of AI across business, positive impact is also expected to shower on artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Microsoft Corporation: The artificial intelligence in healthcare market player has forward plans to excel in its AI innovation with new ideas and data types along with inserting data from the picture. Ideas would be AI-powered insights provision that enables people in leveraging with full-power of Office. The new data types would be beneficial in identifying real-world concepts. Inserting data from the picture enables in taking picture of printed data-table with Android device, thereby converting analog information in Excel sheet with just one click. These developments are expected to create significant growth opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare market in the long run.

Developing Regions to Witness Stellar Growth in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with Notable Dearth of Doctor-Population

North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market is likely to witness significant growth with increasing usage of EMR (Electronic Health Records), growing focus on the precision medicine, high consumerization of the personal care products. Increasing desire for automating tasks, harnessing deeper insights in financial and clinical issues drives North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

According to official figures presented in the Indian Parliament in 2017, doctor population ratio is a major concern in India as the country holds nearly 1,022,859 allopathic doctors that are registered with Medical Council of India. India lacks in meeting the WHO standard of having 1:1000 doctor-population ratio, as the country only has only 0.62:1,000 doctor-population ratio. Whereas, US has a higher doctor-population ratio, which is insufficient for catering to the needs of rapidly surging population. Association of American Medical Colleges had presented a report of US by stating that the region is likely to face shortage of over 90,000 doctors by the end of 2020, which is inclusive of 45,000 patient care doctors.

Dearth of doctor population is significantly driving the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market and this trend is expected to continue in the developing economies.

Explosive Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with Rapidly Increasing Regulatory Mandates and Diagnostic Errors

Emerging need for taking up healthcare decisions based on evidence and improved clinical outcomes are some factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Increasing usage in claims management applications for insurance companies, for identifying the number of fake claims further drives demand and supply of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Surging use of big data across the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence capabilities for improving patient outcomes, notable imbalance between patients and health workforce is likely to stimulate the revenue growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Prevalence of government mandates for utilizing EHR is stimulating the need for deep learning technology, which in turn drives artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Rising need for drug discovery, treatment plans and medication management is expected to stimulate the growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Prospective of artificial intelligence based tools for the care of geriatric population and untapped potential of the developing regions such as India and China is anticipated to create several opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare market expansion.

Rising importance on the precision medications, rapid increase in cross-industry partnerships and venture capital investments has been fuelling the sales of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. However, high installation costs and dearth of skilled workforce is likely to restrain artificial intelligence in healthcare market on a larger basis. Imprecise regulatory scenario as well as reluctance amongst the healthcare professionals for adopting artificial intelligence based technologies is further likely to hinder the growth of restrain artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Bifurcation of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Is Done By Deployment, End-User and Application

Based on deployment, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Based on end-user, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

Payer Government Insurance companies Others

Provider Clinics Hospitals



Based on application, artificial intelligence in healthcare market is divided into

Drug Development

Revenue-Cycle Management

Precision Medicine

Patient Health Management

Clinical Decision Support

Analytics and Research

Data Management

Report offers comprehensive analysis of artificial intelligence in healthcare market and consists of industry-validated and statistically supported data with thoughtful insights and facts. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report comprises of projections with the help of class-1 methodologies. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report further offers information and study for classifications such as applications, regions and product types.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report Holistically Covers:

Value chain

Market participants

Demand and supply

Market prospects

Technological innovations and advancements

On-going trends and opportunities

Market size

Segmentation analysis

Geographical Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Is Thoroughly Based On:

North America artificial intelligence in healthcare market (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America artificial intelligence in healthcare market (Mexico, Brazil)

Eastern Europe artificial intelligence in healthcare market (Russia, Poland)

Western Europe artificial intelligence in healthcare market (U.K, Italy, Spain, France and Germany)

APAC (Asia Pacific) artificial intelligence in healthcare market includes (New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Australia and India)

Japan artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Middle East and Africa artificial intelligence in healthcare market (North Africa, GCC Countries, and South Africa)

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report consists of lucrative information, quantitative and qualitative analysis by industry participants, experts and analysts throughout the value chain. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report offers detailed study of the parent market developments and trends. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report also maps qualitative effect of several market prospects on regions and segments.

Neutral viewpoint in artificial intelligence in healthcare market performance

Strategies and developments of artificial intelligence in healthcare market participants

Competitive landscape in artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Industry developments and trends

Detailed market segmentation

Changing market dynamics

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

